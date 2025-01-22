close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former NASCAR owner forced to pay MILLIONS as US court make decisive ruling

Former NASCAR owner forced to pay MILLIONS as US court make decisive ruling

Former NASCAR owner forced to pay MILLIONS as US court make decisive ruling

Former NASCAR owner forced to pay MILLIONS as US court make decisive ruling

Former NASCAR team owner Ron Devine has been told he must pay out $31 million in a court ruling.

Devine is the former owner of BK Racing — a Cup Series team that filed for bankruptcy ahead of the Daytona 500 at the beginning of the 2018 season.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

Later that year, U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge J. Craig Whitley approved the sale of the BK Racing charter and most of the team's assets for $2.08 million to Front Row Motorsports. As a result, FRM became a three-car team.

However, therein lies the problem. Despite the sale being approved, the trustee handling their bankruptcy case claimed that they were in fact the ones that owned the charter.

READ MORE: Indy 500 LEGEND set for NASCAR debut at Daytona 500

BK Racing opened in 2012 and shut in 2018

US Court of Appeal upholds NASCAR lawsuit

A court ruling in 2022 agreed with them, too, with Devine having been ordered to pay $31M to the trustee, with the money going to banks that issued loans to the team, the IRS, former employees, and others still owed money.

Devine appealed this decision, and the outcome of that process has now been completed, with the US Court of Appeal affirming the original 2022 judgment.

As per NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, the ruling read: "The bankruptcy court exhibited extraordinary patience in the face of Appellants’ egregious conduct. This Court will not condone such blatant disregard for the judicial process."

These are not the only problems that Devine has faced. In October 2023, federal charges were also filed against the former BK Racing owner.

On that occasion, Devine was indicted on four counts of failure to pay payroll taxes.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related

Front Row Motorsports Indy 500 Daytona 500
NASCAR driver takes swipe at RIVAL team owners
NASCAR News

NASCAR driver takes swipe at RIVAL team owners

  • Yesterday 22:00
NASCAR legend's family confirm death of driver
NASCAR News

NASCAR legend's family confirm death of driver

  • January 20, 2025 21:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR legend makes official announcement on future

  • 19 minutes ago
IndyCar

Stunning Lewis Hamilton claim made with MAJOR consequences for IndyCar star

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

Former NASCAR owner forced to pay MILLIONS as US court make decisive ruling

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News

McLaren driver exit revealed in SHOCK email

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR News

NASCAR driver takes swipe at RIVAL team owners

  • Yesterday 22:00
F1 News

F1 champion Verstappen completes eye-catching MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR deal

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Teams 2025

  • Unfortunately no constructor data is known yet. As soon as a position is available, it is shown here.
Full constructors
Ontdek het op Google Play
x