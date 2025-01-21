NASCAR driver takes swipe at RIVAL team owners

A NASCAR driver has taken a major swipe at the owners of rival teams on the grid.

Brad Keselowski is preparing for yet another season in the Cup Series driving the #6 car full-time for RFK Racing.

READ MORE: NASCAR rule change hands LEGEND major Daytona 500 boost

Fascinatingly, the 40-year-old is also a part owner of the team, with the K in their full team name being his surname — Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Keselowski won one race in 2024, taking home the victory at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington last May.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing

NASCAR driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski takes swipe at rivals

During the off-season, Keselowski recently made an appearance on the Business of Motorsport podcast on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel.

In the podcast, the 40-year-old discussed a wide range of topics from the threats to NASCAR's future to becoming a business leader.

The #6 driver also found time to take a swipe at his rivals, however, claiming that his team are stronger than their counterparts in a very important area.

"You look at the owners now, and their feedback loop is super long,” Keselowski said.

“What I tell people at RFK is that we have an advantage. We have the quickest feedback loop in motorsports.

"I get out of the car Saturday, Sunday, whatever day it is, and instantly say, ‘We’ve got to go fix this, this, and this because this isn’t working.’ We’re moving right.

"There are no four days of meetings. It doesn’t have to work its way up and then back down.”

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related