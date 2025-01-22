Hamilton's fashion ON POINT in historic Ferrari image

Lewis Hamilton looked incredible on his first day at Ferrari this week, but who designed his stunning suit? All has now been revealed.

The F1 legend has joined the iconic Italian team for the 2025 season and beyond, with his first day at the factory having been on Monday.

The Brit endured a frustrating final year at the Silver Arrows, finishing seventh in the standings despite delivering two impressive race victories midway through the campaign.

Hamilton hopes a change in scenery will spark a change in fortune as he prepares to embark on the next chapter of what has been a historic career at the top of world motorsport.

Excitement is already building ahead of his race debut in Melbourne on March 16, but before then, he will get behind the wheel of a Ferrari car this week at the team's private Fiorano track before heading to Bahrain in February for pre-season testing.

Lewis Hamilton is set to team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Hamilton is often spotted in eye-catching apparel on race weekends

What brand was Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari suit?

Hamilton took to Instagram on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his visit to Ferrari HQ at Maranello, posting a photo stood next to the famous F20 sportscar as he shared his delight at finally realising his dream of representing the F1 outfit.

The 40-year-old is no stranger to making daring fashion choices, and even owns his own streetwear brand +44.

But he opted for a more polished look on his first day with his new employers, sporting a striped navy three-piece suit designed by iconic fashion brand Ferragamo, as reported by Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

Based in Florence, Ferragamo is a luxury fashion house specialising primarily in apparel and footwear, and is widely regarded as one of the world leaders in the industry.

