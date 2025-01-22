Stunning Lewis Hamilton claim made with MAJOR consequences for IndyCar star

A huge claim has been made regarding Lewis Hamilton and his move to Ferrari, with huge potential consequences for one driver on the IndyCar grid.

The seven-time world champion has joined the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 season, ending his long-term relationship with Mercedes.

Hamilton is set to make his debut in a red car this week, however, some shocking news has emerged ahead of it.

According to The Telegraph, Hamilton is set to be reunited at Ferrari by former physiotherapist turned confidante Angela Cullen after their shock 2023 split.

Angela Cullen worked alongside Lewis Hamilton throughout his championship winning years at Mercedes

Angela Cullen left Lewis Hamilton's side in 2023

Who is Angela Cullen?

After Cullen and Hamilton parted ways, the physiotherapist took a sabbatical from the world of motorsport for the remainder of the year before linking up with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Armstrong has previously spoken glowingly about Cullen and the impact she had had on his career, but now, that relationship looks in doubt.

According to the Telegraph report above, Cullen will now be part of Hamilton's performance team at Ferrari, overseen by Marc Hynes.

Hynes worked with the Brit between 2016-2021, going on to help run Hamilton's Project 44, the company which manages the F1 legend's business affairs.

If that is the case, it looks as though Cullen and Armstrong's time working together could be over, with it nigh on impossible for the Kiwi to attend races on both the IndyCar and F1 calendar.

Hamilton and Cullen's reunion is not yet confirmed, nor is her split from Armstrong. However, it could simply be a matter of time if the above reports prove accurate.

