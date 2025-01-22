Mercedes F1 car set for HUGE sale as MONSTROUS $50 million price tag revealed

A huge $50 million price tag has been set as an iconic Mercedes Formula 1 car is set to go to auction.

Mercedes have produced some fine cars throughout their history in the sport, and one of these is undoubtedly the 1954 W196.

As a team, Mercedes have won eight constructors' championships, all of which were achieved thanks to the stellar on-track efforts of F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

The team possess a long history of attracting world-class talent to their ranks, from Hamilton to true icons of the sport such as Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss, who were team-mates at Mercedes for the 1955 season and drove the W196.

The 1954 Mercedes W196 is set to be up for auction in February 2025

F1 legends such as Stirling Moss have piloted the W196

Mercedes W196 up for auction

In a look back at Mercedes' glorious F1 history, the stunning 1954 model of their F1 challenger is set to go up for auction on February 1, 2025, in Stuttgart, with renowned luxury auctioneer Sotheby's.

The W196 is listed as one of four known complete examples of where the car was mounted with the factory-built enclosed-fender Stromlinienwagen coachwork at the conclusion of the 1955 season and was donated in 1965 by Mercedes-Benz to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

The gorgeous bodywork features the number 16 and was driven to victory at the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix by future five-time drivers’ champion Fangio.

The stunning piece of F1 history is currently listed as accepting offers in excess of the eye-watering amount of £41,500,000.

Highlighting the car's value even further, however, is the fact that it was also driven to victory at the 1955 Italian Grand Prix at Monza by Moss, who many fans consider to be the greatest driver to never win a championship.

