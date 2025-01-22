Verstappen WRECKS car in Daytona race

Red Bull star Max Verstappen was involved in a big virtual crash at Daytona this past weekend.

Verstappen became a four-time Formula 1 champion in 2024, sealing his crown at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Verstappen's fourth title challenge was arguably his most difficult to date, facing tough competition from closest title rival Lando Norris and his McLaren team.

Whilst their star driver reigned victorious, Red Bull were unable to hold off both McLaren and Ferrari in the constructors' standings, finishing in a disappointing third place.

Unsatisfied with the result, Red Bull opted to sack Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez, instead promoting junior driver Liam Lawson up to the main team.

As preparations ramp up ahead of the team's 2025 title charge with Lawson now on board, Verstappen has turned his attention to another racing team.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive world championship in F1 in 2024

Max Verstappen spent some of his F1 break competing in virtual races with Team Redline

Verstappen's Daytona disaster provides disappointing result

Over the weekend, Verstappen competed in the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona with Team Redline, getting behind the wheel of the number 20 BMW M Hybrid V8 alongside team-mates Chris Lulham and Diogo Pinto.

The Red Bull star's stint in the endurance race went from bad to worse, however, with Verstappen crashing his BMW during the race and losing the lead, before being handed two 40-second penalties for entering the pitlane in an unsafe manner.

Verstappen and his team-mates found themselves leading the pack but the Dutchman appeared to aquaplane, making contact with lapped cars, dropping his Team Redline car multiple laps behind.

Unable to completely regain the advantage Verstappen had lost, the team finished P4, taking to social media to share that the result was: "Not where we would’ve wanted to be."

