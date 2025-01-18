IndyCar legend speaks out on REPLACEMENT rumors
IndyCar legend Will Power has opened up on his future plans in the sport as he approaches his mid-40s.
The two-time champion was the last driver not named Alex Palou to take the IndyCar Series title, with his second championship in 2022, and has insisted that he has several more title challenges left in him.
A strong comeback season saw Power finish fourth in the championship in 2024, coming off a disappointing title defence in 2023 which saw him fail to win a race.
Asked in a pre-season IndyCar media day what he believed his future in the sport was, he insisted: "I think I could be absolutely competitive for another five years if I wanted."
Is David Malukas replacing Will Power?
He continued: "It [IndyCar]'s absolutely the goal, yeah, to definitely keep rolling while I'm really competitive. I was like very competitive last year. I won three races and seven podiums. No one else in the field but McLaughlin did that. So I'm still performance really high.
Yeah, if I wasn't performing, I wouldn't want to do it. I'm still learning. It's crazy, but you're still learning stuff.
Power was also quizzed on whether rumors that David Malukas is ready to take his seat, but replied: "Yeah, no, I keep getting told that by various people. Yeah, yeah, honestly I haven't been told anything by the team from that side of things. Yeah, I'm sure there might be some truth to that, I suppose, if it's out there.
"But yeah, I do hear that. Yeah, we'll see what happens. It's one of those things, huh? It's good to have someone knocking at the door."
