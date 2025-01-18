close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar legend speaks out on REPLACEMENT rumors

IndyCar legend speaks out on REPLACEMENT rumors

IndyCar legend speaks out on REPLACEMENT rumors

IndyCar legend speaks out on REPLACEMENT rumors

IndyCar legend Will Power has opened up on his future plans in the sport as he approaches his mid-40s.

The two-time champion was the last driver not named Alex Palou to take the IndyCar Series title, with his second championship in 2022, and has insisted that he has several more title challenges left in him.

READ MORE: IndyCar and former F1 star wary of 'TROUBLE' over massive change

A strong comeback season saw Power finish fourth in the championship in 2024, coming off a disappointing title defence in 2023 which saw him fail to win a race.

Asked in a pre-season IndyCar media day what he believed his future in the sport was, he insisted: "I think I could be absolutely competitive for another five years if I wanted."

READ MORE: IndyCar champion makes huge Indy 500 admission

Is David Malukas replacing Will Power?

He continued: "It [IndyCar]'s absolutely the goal, yeah, to definitely keep rolling while I'm really competitive. I was like very competitive last year. I won three races and seven podiums. No one else in the field but McLaughlin did that. So I'm still performance really high.

Yeah, if I wasn't performing, I wouldn't want to do it. I'm still learning. It's crazy, but you're still learning stuff.

Power was also quizzed on whether rumors that David Malukas is ready to take his seat, but replied: "Yeah, no, I keep getting told that by various people. Yeah, yeah, honestly I haven't been told anything by the team from that side of things. Yeah, I'm sure there might be some truth to that, I suppose, if it's out there.

"But yeah, I do hear that. Yeah, we'll see what happens. It's one of those things, huh? It's good to have someone knocking at the door."

READ MORE: F1 giant OFFICIALLY completes purchase of IndyCar team

Related

Alex Palou Will Power Indy 500 IndyCar series David Malukas
IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors
Colton Herta

IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors

  • Yesterday 17:00
IndyCar and former F1 star wary of 'TROUBLE' over massive change
IndyCar

IndyCar and former F1 star wary of 'TROUBLE' over massive change

  • Yesterday 05:00

Latest News

Toto Wolff

F1 boss admits 'all sorts of' meditations in stress reveal

  • 39 minutes ago
IndyCar

IndyCar legend speaks out on REPLACEMENT rumors

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

FIRED F1 star's father says team should 'open door' to IndyCar driver

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

F1 star admits 'LEARNING' Taylor Swift journey

  • Yesterday 22:00
Lewis Hamilton

FIA announcement confirms Hamilton Ferrari debut date

  • Yesterday 20:30
NASCAR

NASCAR team sign 14-year-old SENSATION to development ladder

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x