F1 boss admits 'all sorts of' meditations in stress reveal

Toto Wolff has opened up on how he deals with the pressure of running one of the most famous sporting teams in the world.

The Austrian became team principal of the team at around the same time that Lewis Hamilton joined alongside notable frenemy Nico Rosberg.

Despite the team’s domination from 2014 until 2020, Wolff had to contend with the fierce rivalry between Rosberg and Hamilton that persisted until the German driver’s retirement in 2016.

After back-to-back world titles for Hamilton from 2017 until 2020, Wolff was faced with perhaps his toughest title battle to date, as Mercedes went up against Verstappen and Red Bull in 2021, a season fraught with controversy down to the very last race.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have led Mercedes to world title success

Nico Rosberg claimed the 2016 world title

Wolff delivers mental health update

The past three seasons have been more difficult for Wolff, after Mercedes slipped further behind their rivals as they failed to master the ground effect regulations.

Wolff, who has been previously open about his struggles with mental health, recently unveiled the way he copes with F1 stresses during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Toto Wolff delivers honest mental health admission

“I tried all sorts of meditations. With a mantra, mindfulness, breathing but it doesn't work for me because it's too calm. Trying to calm my mind doesn't work,” he said.

“I need the opposite. I need activities that stress me, that's why racing a car is so fun because there is nothing else you can think about.

“I like going to the gym and going ballistic so I can't breathe anymore. I'm into freediving. I do lots of that.”

