The 5 best NASCAR race names in the 2025 season

Now, we all know that NASCAR is an incredibly commercial sport. These are races of dozens of drivers behind the wheels of 200mph+ advertising boards. We accept this, it's what keeps the sport making money and putting on races!

Of course, that always throws up some absolutely fantastic scenes. Last year's Championship race saw Joey Logano win and celebrate with a 20oz bottle of Coke, trying to spray it like champagne.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce MAJOR 2025 signing

It, uh, didn't really work. He ended up just kind of throwing it at his team (and for the record, getting absolutely nowhere close).

Aside from beautiful moments like that, we also get some absolutely spectacular race names. Just some real six-lane verbal pileups of sponsors, and nonsense. As we get ready to go to the Madhouse for the Cook Out Clash next month...let's have a look at the highlights on the 2025 calendar.

READ MORE: Busch issues health update after career-ending NASCAR crash

We're not even going into the race where the winner gets a clock

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The earliest race on the calendar that we're going to talk about, the circus heads to Fort Worth and the Texas Motor Speedway in early May for a race which manages to have the word 'Auto' in its name twice in three words.

Also, this is the race where the winner gets to wear a cowboy hat and fire a pair of six-shooters in the air on victory lane. So that's fun.

Quaker State 400 available at Walmart

The opening round of the inaugural NASCAR in-season tournament, having to refer to this race as 'The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at the Atlanta Motor Speedway' is just too many words. Leave it alone, Walmart.

NASCAR Cup Series at Mexico City

Oh. Right. Well that's straightforward. Moving on.

Coke Zero Sugar 400

This one isn't too interesting in its own right, but guys! There's already another Coke race! The Coca-Cola 600 is one of the biggest races of the season! Stop being greedy!

Also...seems harsh on Diet Coke that it doesn't get a race, if Coke Zero does. How do they decide who's the favorite?

Go Bowling at The Glen

Isn't it great when a race name is also an instruction? Maybe I WILL go bowling at The Glen! Oh, I can't go bowling at the Glen? And it's one of the few races of the year that isn't held in a bowl?

Points for actually having the track name in the race name. No points for anything else.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related