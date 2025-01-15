F1 star reveals social SNUB

close global

An Alpine star has revealed that he was snubbed by his favourite sport for several years.

Jack Doohan has displaced Esteban Ocon in the team, although his own place is far from certain to be guaranteed in the long term.

Doohan replaces the outgoing Ocon, who has joined up with Haas for the new season and beyond.

However, doubts over Doohan's F1 career already exist, with some reports suggesting that his current contract might not see him remain in the seat for the entire season.

Jack Doohan is set to drive for Alpine this season
Pierre Gasly will be Jack Doohan's team-mate

Doohan reveals F1 snub

Speculation regarding Doohan's future at Alpine and the fact that he will be under immediate pressure has only been exacerbated by the fact that the team have recently snapped up Franco Colapinto as their reserve driver for 2025.

The Argentine driver was without a seat for the season at Williams following Carlos Sainz's arrival, and Alpine have acted quickly to snap him up.

Their commitment to him on a long-term contract suggests they very much see him as part of their future, too.

However, despite the announcement of Colapinto's arrival, Doohan was focused on something else.

Finally, the Aussie got a follow from the official Formula 1 account on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he dedicated a post to it, detailing how long he had been snubbed.

"Only 4,332 days later. see you soon. Only 4,332 days later. see you soon @F1 ," Doohan posted.

If indeed Doohan was snubbed for that long, it means he followed the F1 account for almost 12 years.

