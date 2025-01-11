Patrick CALLS OUT California governor amid devastating wildfires

Former NASCAR and IndyCar star turned Formula 1 pundit Danica Patrick has questioned the Californian authorities amid the devastating wildfires that have hit the state.

Beginning earlier this week, a number of wildfires began to affect the Los Angeles metropolitan area and its surrounding regions, with the fires exacerbated by low humidity, dry conditions and very strong winds.

Tragically, those winds have also helped the fires spread, with the matter having now been ongoing for a number of days, with authorities battling the flames day and night as residents in the area have been forced to evacuate.

Heartbreakingly, at the time of writing, it has been confirmed that at least 10 people have been killed.

🚨 RED FLAG WARNING – Southern California 🚨

⚠️ When: Wednesday to Thursday

⚠️ Where: Greater Los Angeles County, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys, San Diego & Riverside Mountains, Eastern San Diego Valleys, Inland Orange County, Santa Ana Mountains, Inland Empire and San…

Patrick demands resignation

At times of crisis, the finger is often pointed and some have blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom for the ongoing crisis, including President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has even coined a new nickname for Newsom, naming him 'New-scum'.

An avid Trump supporter, in recent social media posts, Patrick questioned why more had not been done, and also called for the Governor to resign, using the offensive nickname that has been handed to him.

"California has 840 miles of coast line and 3,000 lakes and reservoirs. Why don’t they have enough water to fix any and all fires?" Patrick questioned on X.

"At some point I have to imagine it’s getting difficult for hardcore cali lovers to accept the state of their state and how it’s managed."

Just hours after that tweet, Patrick took to social media again, this time stating: "Time for Newscum to be the next to announce his resignation."

As of yet, Newsom is yet to resign from his position and is instead no doubt working hard on containing the fires, alongside the brave men and women in the fire authorities.

Naturally, our thoughts go out to all of those affected by this devastating issue.

