NASCAR team announce impressive NEW signing in official team statement

Haas Factory Team have announced a new signing ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season.

With Stewart-Haas Racing having disbanded at the end of 2024, Gene Haas decided to keep one of their charters so that he can field a single-car team in the Cup Series this season.

Now, the competition director of that team has been revealed, with an official statement from the team confirming the hire of Nick Sandler.

Sandler joins Haas from RFK Racing with two decades of experience, including having worked as a team chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr between 2015 and 2016.

Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation and HaasTooling.com

Haas Factory Team making moves

On top of their Cup Series effort this year, Haas will once again be running two cars in the Xfinity Series, with the crew chiefs of those cars also revealed in recent days.

It was announced this week that Jonathan Toney and Jason Trinchere will serve as the crew chiefs for the team during the 2025 Xfinity Series campaign, with Toney on the #00 car, and Trinchere working with the #41.

The #00 car will be driven by Sheldon Creed in 2025, whilst Sam Mayer will be behind the wheel of the #41.

In the Cup Series, Haas' #41 car is set to be driven by Cole Custer in 2025, who, crucially, has worked with new competition director Sandler before.

