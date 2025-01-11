Steaming giants announce MASSIVE NASCAR deal

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has signed a major sponsorship deal with Hendrick Motorsports ahead of the 2025 season.

This year, Amazon are set to become a broadcast partner of NASCAR, having been a part of an estimated $7.7 billion deal last year.

As a result, a portion of the 2025 season is set to be shown live on Prime Video, with the deal lasting for seven years.

Nascar’s major new deal encompasses four broadcasters and Prime Video represents half of a ten-race midseason package that will be exclusively available online on streaming platforms, as opposed to traditional television.

Amazon Prime will broadcast NASCAR for the next seven years

Amazon announce NASCAR deal

Clearly determined to further increase their involvement in the sport, Amazon Prime Video have now revealed that they will sponsor Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliot for three events this year.

This is something that is set to continue through until 2027, with the streaming giant supporting the pair at All-star race, Talladega, and Kansas.

“We’re thrilled to work with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase as we begin our Nascar coverage in 2025,” explained Stacey Rosenson, Amazon’s director and head of US sports marketing.

“It represents an exciting extension of our new Nascar relationship.

Chase is a wildly popular, championship-winning driver, and we can’t wait to see the No. 9 Prime Video team in action as we approach our streaming debut.”

Meanwhile, team owner Rick Hendrick said: "Welcoming Prime Video to our team is a proud moment,”

“They’ve committed to our sport in a big way and are taking an innovative approach to delivering world-class broadcasts and content to our fans.

"Hendrick Motorsports is ready to support their efforts, and we look forward to building something special together over the next three years.”

