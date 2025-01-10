NASCAR team sign TEENAGE phenom endorsed by Larson

An up-and-coming NASCAR star with the endorsement of Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has signed a long-term contract with Hendrick Motorsports.

19-year-old Corey Day is the driver in question and will now race up to 30 pavement events for Hendrick Motorsports and their affiliate teams in 2025.

That means the agreement will see Day participate in several series this upcoming season.

The 19-year-old will race a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series, for example, whilst additionally also taking part in the Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and Trans Am Series.

Rick Hendrick has snapped up another exciting talent

Hendrick Motorsports sign Corey Day

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick revealed that Day signed the deal back in December, just one week after his 19th birthday.

The team chief also revealed that the endorsements of the likes of Kyle Larson made him take note of the up and coming star.

“When Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon say someone is the real deal, it certainly gets your attention,” said Hendrick in a team statement.

“Corey comes from a great racing family and, in a short time, has shown a level of talent that sets him apart.

"What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement.

"We’re excited to welcome him to our team.”

Additionally, 2021 Cup Series champion Larson, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “Of guys who haven’t made it to the three series in NASCAR yet … he’s definitely the best prospect out there,”

“I definitely endorsed him for sure because I’ve gotten the chance to race with him and firsthand see how good he is.

"He’s probably the only one that I’ve raced with that I feel like looks like me out there. Same sort of driving style and all that, and very versatile and can hop in anything and figure it out.

“I feel like he’s gonna do a great job. When you’re with Hendrick Motorsports, you’re given a great opportunity to showcase your abilities. He’s gonna have a lot of fun this year gaining experience and hopefully he can show the world how good I know he is.”

