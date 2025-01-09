F1 team reveal signing of EXCITING driver from McLaren

A Formula 1 team has added to their roster for the 2025 season, poaching a hot talent from a big rival.

The season proper will start in Melbourne, Australia in around two months, with pre-season testing kick-starting the on-track action two weeks earlier.

Between now and then, teams up and down the grid will be carrying out extensive simulator work, and this is why they are often keen to snap up the best simulator and development drivers that they can.

And, today, that has been evidenced again, with Alpine acquiring two-time World Endurance Championship winner Ryo Hirakawa as their test and reserve driver.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will drive together at Alpine in 2025

Alpine sign Ryo Hirakawa

"BWT Alpine Formula One Team has announced that Ryō Hirakawa will join the team’s roster of Test and Reserve Drivers for 2025, expanding the pool of talent from which the team may call upon throughout the season for testing and driving duties," an official Alpine statement read.

Within his role as test and reserve driver, it has been confirmed that Hirakawa will participate in the team's testing of previous cars (TPC) programme as well as support car development using the simulator throughout the 2025 campaign.

Excitingly, Hirakawa is also set to drive Alpine F1 machinery in his homeland at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the team confirming he is set to drive in FP1 at Suzuka on April 4.

Hirakawa will drive in FP1 at Suzuka in April

Of course, this will not be the first F1 role or drive that Hirawaka has participated in.

In 2024, the Japanese driver was snapped up as a reserve by McLaren, for example, and drove their car in the post-season young drivers' test in Abu Dhabi last month.

“It is an honour to be joining BWT Alpine Formula One Team as a Test and Reserve Driver for the 2025 season," Hirakawa explained in the team statement.

"As always, the opportunity of track time in Formula One machinery is the pinnacle for race drivers and I am excited to drive in Free Practice 1 in front of my home crowd at the Japanese Grand Prix, as well as working with the team testing previous cars.

"It is a great opportunity to be working with such a dedicated team that utilises the breadth of experience of its driver pool and I look forward to playing a part in making 2025 a positive year together.”

