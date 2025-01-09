NASCAR star reveals return for KEY race

Austin Cindric has revealed his return to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he'll race for the #64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3 lineup in 2025.

Cindric wasn't meant to be in involved in the legendary endurance event, but Ben Barker's unfortunate accident meant that the team needed a fill-in driver.

Barker's absence was confirmed earlier this week, when a broken collarbone sustained while skiing ruled him out of the race.

Cindric made it into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs last season, but will have to compete hard for a place in the last 12 in 2025.

New year, new me #2025 pic.twitter.com/YEkUi6RO17 — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) January 8, 2025

Will Austin Cindric race in NASCAR in 2025?

Speaking ahead of the 2025 season, Cindric said: “The 24 Hours of Daytona has become a very meaningful event for me and my career. This will be my sixth opportunity to run this race, and with the Ford Mustang GT3, it’s one of the best opportunities I’ll have had at taking one of those watches home.

“It’s important that I wish Ben all the best in his recovery as I get to keep his seat warm. I’m keen to do my part in contributing to a great result but also representing Multimatic and Ford properly as they start their season in IMSA.”

Before seat decisions were made, Cindric said: "In 2025, it’ll be 10 years exactly since the first time I came down to Daytona to race for Multimatic and Ford in Michelin Pilot Challenge.

"That nervous 16-year-old would be happy to learn where things would be 10 years on. Needless to say, there are a lot of familiar faces. I’m grateful to get the nod, and I’m looking forward to getting to work soon."

