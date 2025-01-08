close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Schumacher gives RELATIONSHIP update after unhappy rumors

Schumacher gives RELATIONSHIP update after unhappy rumors

Schumacher gives RELATIONSHIP update after unhappy rumors

Schumacher gives RELATIONSHIP update after unhappy rumors

Ex-Formula 1 star Mick Schumacher has given fans an update on his relationship with model Laila Hasanovic.

It's reported that the two have been a couple since August 2023, but rumors have been circling of late that the pair had split up.

READ MORE: F1 pundit reveals ENGAGEMENT in emotional Instagram post

Although the claims of the couple's split were never proven, Schumacher and his Danish model partner had been absent from each other's Instagram pages for some time.

Hasanovic often shares her glamorous lifestyle via her social media accounts, boasting over 300,000 followers on Instagram, and Schumacher naturally uses his page to provide fans with updates on his racing career.

Last year it was revealed in a shock announcement that he had chosen to leave his role as Mercedes F1 reserve driver, with former Silver Arrows racer Valtteri Bottas returning to the team to take his place.

Schumacher has completed a contract signing for 2025 however and will instead returning to compete in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

Valtteri Bottas will take over from Mick Schumacher as Mercedes reserve driver in 2025
Mick Schumacher was also recently at the centre of engagement rumours

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Mick Schumacher breaks silence over girlfriend split

Following the recent questions over whether the pair were still together or not, the 25-year-old son of F1 legend Michael has now provided an update with a festive snap via his Instagram.

As he rang in the New Year, the Alpine star shared a cosy pic of himself and Hasanovic looking loved-up, posing for a romantic shot.

Schumacher accompanied the post with the caption: "Happy new year everyone, may 2025 bring you everything you desire 🤍", to which his girlfriend responded with a simple red heart emoji to declare her love.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Related

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Mick Schumacher Instagram World Endurance Championship
F1 team CONFIRM driver signing for 2025
Latest F1 News

F1 team CONFIRM driver signing for 2025

  • January 6, 2025 03:00
McLaren spark BACKLASH after controversial driver announcement
F1 Social

McLaren spark BACKLASH after controversial driver announcement

  • December 30, 2024 19:00

Latest News

F1 2025

Verstappen rivals WARNS F1 champ over FIA rules

  • 49 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen admits ENJOYING FIA punishment

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News

F1 star targeted for SHOCK IndyCar move

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher gives RELATIONSHIP update after unhappy rumors

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Amazing Ferrari detail revealed ahead of Hamilton debut

  • Today 18:00
F1 News & Gossip

F1 confirm NEW CONTRACT for historic event

  • Today 17:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x