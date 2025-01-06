Bell and Larson in epic PHOTO FINISH after exciting first 2025 battle

NASCAR stars Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson were involved in an exciting photo finish after an epic early 2025 battle.

Whilst the 2025 Cup Series campaign does not get underway until February, a number of the series' starts are keeping their skills sharp by participating in other races.

READ MORE: NASCAR star claims playoffs were FIXED and MANIPULATED

That includes both Bell and Larson, who competed in the 40th annual Tulsa Shootout on Saturday, with the 55-lap dirt race coming down to a frantic final lap.

Just before the photo finish, Larson used the outer cushion to his advantage and got right onto the back of Bell's bumper, but ultimately, it was Bell who came out on top, just edging his Cup Series rival in a very tight finish as the two drivers took different routes around the final turn.

READ MORE: Busch announces switch to NEW racing series with debut date confirmed

Kyle Larson was beaten by Christopher Bell on Saturday night

NASCAR stars hit the dirt

Bell's return to dirt racing was recently announced after his team — Joe Gibbs Racing — relaxed their rules around their stars dirt racing in the off-season.

And, his team owner was the first thing on his mind after taking the win on Saturday night.

"I’ve got four words: Thank you, Joe Gibbs!” Bell said in his post-race interview.

“Oh my gosh, man. I live for moments like that,” Bell added.

“Driving these race cars, especially here at Tulsa, there’s nothing else like it.”

Bell's dirt racing exploits are set to continue as 2025 progresses.

It was recently confirmed that the Joe Gibbs Racing star will race at the DIRTcar Nationals at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park on February 5th and then again on March 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Kubota's High Limit Racing season opener.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned NASCAR team announce MAJOR lawsuit update in official statement

Related