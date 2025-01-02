NASCAR star confirms 2025 racing schedule AWAY from Cup Series

NASCAR star Christopher Bell has confirmed his plans to compete outside of the Cup Series in 2025.

Bell has competed in the Cup Series full-time since the 2020 season, initially for Leavine Family Racing before switching to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2021, where he has piloted the #20 car ever since.

Now, however, a return to the dirt track is on the cards for the 30-year-old alongside his NASCAR duties, with Joe Gibbs Racing having eased restrictions on their drivers participating in dirt racing.

Bell is now set to link up with the Kreitz Racing No. 69K team at the DIRTcar Nationals at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park on February 5th and then again on March 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Kubota's High Limit Racing season opener.

Bell will also race on February 6th in Florida providing all goes well in his first outing.

Christopher Bell excited by return

Speaking out on the news that he is set to race a sprint car for the first time since 2022, Bell could barely contain his excitement.

“Watching the 69K run over the years has been super impressive," Bell told FloRacing.

"Don and the Kreitz team are top notch and I’m excited to see what it’s like to drive.

"I’ve been out of Sprint Car racing for a while, so I’m looking forward to getting my feet wet and see how comfortable I am in my return."

Elsewhere, Don Kreitz Jr, team chief of Kreitz Racing No. 69K, said on Bell driving for his team: “It’s amazing. It’s hard to believe that it’s really going to happen,”

"Naturally he’s one of the top drivers in the world as far as being able to run different stuff and run good in everything.

"He's really versatile and seems he was raised right, very polite."

