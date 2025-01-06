NASCAR team announce driver, crew chief and number of NEW car for 2025

Front Row Motorsports have announced which driver will pilot their new car during the 2025 Cup Series campaign.

Despite an ongoing lawsuit with NASCAR, FRM recently announced that they had completed the acquisition of a third racing charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, meaning they will run three cars in the new season.

Back in July, FRM secured the signing of Noah Gragson from Stewart-Haas Racing, too, and it has now been confirmed that he will be driving the #4 car in 2025.

In further team news, FRM also confirmed that Drew Blickensderfer will be making a return to the organization to serve as crew chief for the #4 team, following Gragson from Stewart-Haas Racing.

What number will Noah Gragson drive at Front Row Motorsports?

Speaking as part of the announcement that confirmed his drive, car number, and crew chief for the upcoming campaign, Gragson believes they are in a strong position to begin the year.

"I’m grateful to have my crew chief, Drew, along with four members from last year’s team join Front Row Motorsports,” said Gragson.

“This gives us a strong foundation to hit the ground running in the 2025 season.”

Elsewhere, crew chief Blickensderfer added: "I’m excited to be back with Front Row Motorsports,”

“I had a great experience working for Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry (Freeze) before, and now returning alongside Noah makes this opportunity even more special.”

At 26 years old, Gragson has been competing in the Cup Series since 2022, completing over 70 races during that time.

At Stewart-Haas Racing last season, Gragson completed 36 races, scoring one top-five finish and seven top-10s.

Alongside Gragson's #4 car, FRM will run the #38 with Zane Smith at the wheel, as well as the #34 with Todd Gilliland piloting.

