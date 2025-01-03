NASCAR champion confirms RETURN to lawsuit team for 2025

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith has confirmed that he will driver in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports in 2025.

Smith made his full-time season debut in the Cup Series in 2024, driving a broadly forgettable season for Spire Motorsports, although he did claim an impressive second place in the dramatic Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The 25-year-old will join Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland as FRM's drivers for this year, after the team purchased a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing despite their ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR.

Ryan Bergenty, Gilliland's crew chief for the 2024 season, will head up Smith's crew for 2025.

Guess who's back? @ZaneSmith will return to FRM to drive the No. 38 for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/rzv2iG93Zi — Front Row Motorsports (@Team_FRM) January 2, 2025

Who will drive for Front Row Motorsports in 2025?

In a statement, Smith said: “I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports. They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons.

"Unfortunately, everyone had to make tough decisions because there were only two Cup cars available at Front Row Motorsports going into last season when I was ready to move up full-time.

“Now, going into next year, Front Row has really taken their Cup program to another level and I cannot think of a better line up of teammates. Todd and Noah are great friends of mine and we all have a lot to prove as young drivers in the Cup Series. It is a great time to come back and continue to build my career with an organization where I know I can win.

“I want to thank Bob (owner, Bob Jenkins), Jerry (general manager, Jerry Freeze) and Mark Rushbrook at Ford for making this happen. I know that we can win together in the Cup Series like we did in the Truck Series. It’s a great time to come back as we continue to make FRM even better.”

