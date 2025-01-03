Hamilton issues first statement as Ferrari driver

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has given his first public statement as a Ferrari driver, having officially made the move this week.

The British driver ended a 12-year relationship with Mercedes to make the switch, bringing to an end the most successful driver-team partnership in the history of the sport.

Across 12 seasons, Hamilton claimed six drivers' titles and 84 grand prix victories, while the team won eight constructors' titles.

However, the final three seasons of the partnership yielded just two race victories, as Hamilton's arch rival Max Verstappen dominated the sport with his Red Bull team, leaving Mercedes suffering with performance issues.

Lewis Hamilton is officially a Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton has ditched the Mercedes team with whom he achieved so much success

Hamilton's first Ferrari statement

Before the 2024 season had even begun, Hamilton announced that he would be moving to Ferrari in a last-ditch attempt to try and win an elusive eighth world championship before his time in the sport comes to an end.

He already leads the all-time lists of race victories, pole positions and podiums, but is level with Michael Schumacher in the list of all-time world championship wins.

Schumacher spent 11 seasons with Ferrari between 1996-2006, winning five of his titles in that spell.

While Hamilton's age will prevent him from spending anywhere near that amount of time with the iconic Maranello outfit, Hamilton has signed a long-term deal that will take him into the new regulations that are set to sweep into the sport in 2026.

Now, the Brit has released his first official statement as a Ferrari driver, looking forward to the new challenges that lay ahead after a disappointing 2024.

"I could not be more excited for the year ahead," Hamilton said in a post on LinkedIn.

"Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on. To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.

"Here’s to 2025 - a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo 🏎️❤️ #newjob."

