Reddick reveals NASCAR break plans

23XI Racing star Tyler Reddick has revealed his plans during the current NASCAR off-season.

Reddick enjoyed an incredible 2024, where he made his first Championship 4 appearance alongside claiming the regular season title.

However, he failed to claim the NASCAR Cup Series championship which was secured by Joey Logano, and the 23XI Racing driver finished the season in fourth overall.

Despite his near miss, Reddick secured three victories this season at Talladega, Michigan and Homestead and will look to 2025 for his first title.

Tyler Reddick missed out on the title in 2024

Can Tyler Reddick take the title in 2025?

Reddick discusses NASCAR off-season

The 28-year-old will be enjoying some well deserved down-time after the 2024 season, and recently shared his NASCAR break plans.

"I don't know if 'reflect' is really the word that comes to mind for me," Reddick said via NASCAR.com.

"I have plenty of good notes to go back through. We all do. I think at some point we'll review the season as a whole. But yeah, I think at moments I probably have, but not for long periods of time. I've just been doing other things outside of racing that's taking up all my day."

"Working on other things outside of racing, catching up on life, honey-do's, whatever you want to call them," he added.

"So yeah, once I get all that stuff in a good place, I feel like I'll be decompressed and ready to get back just focused on racing."

