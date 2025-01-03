Verstappen demands Red Bull shakeup as iconic departure touted

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has urged Red Bull to shake things up when it comes to their livery ahead of 2025.

The Dutchman clinched his fourth successive drivers' championship in 2024, overcoming a woeful mid-season slump to ensure his early season dominance did not go to waste.

The 27-year-old's struggles - coupled with team-mate Sergio Perez's dire run of results - enabled both McLaren and Ferrari to take full advantage in the constructors' standings, with the former ultimately coming out on top to secure their first championship since 1998.

Max Verstappen won his fourth straight world title in 2024

Verstappen will drive alongside Liam Lawson this year

Verstappen wants Red Bull livery change

Verstappen will be racing alongside a new driving partner this year, with Liam Lawson coming in to replace Sergio Perez following the Mexican's poor 2024 campaign.

For now, however, the 63-time race winner is currently enjoying some time away from the spotlight. Although, he has admitted he is excited about getting back behind the wheel, as well as seeing the new-look livery for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking on the Talking Bull Podcast, he said: “Well, when I come back to the factory the first time, you will get a bit of an idea. I am looking forward to seeing my own car,"

Verstappen hopes to see some changes on the Red Bull livery

“The livery, I hope it’s a bit different.

"I was actually talking about it today, I actually really like these cars as well with the shiny color.

“We’ve had so many matte-blue cars, but I think sometimes it’s just nice to spice it up a little bit.”

Despite the matte Red Bull liveries becoming somewhat iconic in their own right after the team's dominance in recent years, it sounds as though the champ wants to shake things up.

With new regulations on the horizon in 2026, a new era could be just the right time to do so, too.

