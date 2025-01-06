Major McLaren advantage revealed as F1 star gets BOOST

Formula 1's official social media account has revealed a potential advantage McLaren has over their rivals when it comes to one of their star drivers.

McLaren arguably have one of, if not the most exciting driver lineup in F1, with British star Lando Norris driving alongside Aussie ace Oscar Piastri for the past two seasons and into 2025.

The strong pairing helped the team clinch the constructors' championship in 2024— McLaren's first since the 1998 season.

Piastri given huge F1 boost

Having won Rookie of the Year in 2023, Piastri continued to excel in his sophomore season, claiming two grand prix victories and eight podiums.

The Australian's fan base have been treated to some exceptional performances this year, with Piastri also delighting fans with his off-track antics.

The 23-year-old has regularly joined in with F1 memes on social media, and has sparked up a frenzy by proclaiming that a number of grands prix were his 'home race' - as well as Melbourne - due to his family background.

Piastri revealed that he was 1/16th Chinese ahead of the Chinese GP, for example, and also went searching for links to Monaco so he could claim that as his home race, with Charles Leclerc offering to adopt him, sparking jokes that he had become another racing Leclerc brother.

Now, the official F1 account has counted back Piastri's previous tweets to reveal that he has claimed a total of five grands prix as his 'home race', something that would be a huge advantage to both Piastri and McLaren if he was garnering home support.

Of course, this tweet was just for humor purposes, although clearly Piastri feels at home at quite a lot of the F1 calendar.

He was lucky enough to enjoy FIVE Home Grands Prix in 2024!@OscarPiastri is a true citizen of Earth 🌏#F1 pic.twitter.com/X3DP8zB2t4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 30, 2024

