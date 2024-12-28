Hamlin makes MAJOR announcement in emotional social media post

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has made a major announcement in an emotional social media post during the festive season.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner has had a difficult few months as co-owner of team 23XI Racing, which he owns alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, following their antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR in October.

Alongside Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing refused to sign the new charter deal, and launched legal proceedings against the sport for alleged anti-competitive and monopolistic practices.

However, the two teams received a massive win in the ongoing lawsuit, following a preliminary injunction which will allow them to both compete as charted teams in 2025.

23XI Racing launched legal proceedings against NASCAR

Hamlin makes family announcement

Whilst 23XI Racing's lawsuit continues into 2025, Hamlin made a huge announcement regarding his family during the NASCAR break.

Taking to social media, Hamlin posted a series of Christmas card style photos where he announced that he was expecting his third child with fiancée, Jordan Fish.

The pair already have two daughters Taylor and Molly, who both featured in the reveal on Instagram, where the expecting parents held up a picture of their baby’s scan.

“The more, the Merrier. Merry Christmas,” Hamlin wrote.

