Axed IndyCar and F1 star hints at SHOCK return

Romain Grosjean's IndyCar story may not be over yet, with the Swiss-born driver teasing on social media that he may have found a seat for the 2025 season.

Grosjean raced for 10 seasons in Formula 1 before making the move stateside, driving for Dale Coyne Racing, Andretti Autosport and Juncos Hollinger Racing over the last four years.

Since joining IndyCar, Grosjean is yet to earn that elusive race win, and has only claimed six podiums since joining the series in 2021.

The Frenchman competed with JHR throughout 2024 season, but this relationship will not continue into next year, after it was announced Conor Daly would race alongside Sting Ray Robb at the team in 2025.

Romain Grosjean competed with Haas during his final years in F1

Romain Grosjean now competes in IndyCar

Will Grosjean compete in IndyCar for the 2025 season?

However, it appears the Frenchman has teased a return to IndyCar next year due to a change in his bio on Instagram.

On his list of achievements, including being a father of three, Grosjean simply wrote ‘IndyCar ???’, leaving his future team empty.

The 38-year-old has not confirmed whether he will be retiring from IndyCar or not, and seems hopeful that he can launch a comeback at a new team for 2025.

Only three spaces on the grid remain to be announced for next year, with his former team Dale Coyne Racing yet to announce a single driver.

