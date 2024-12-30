McLaren spark BACKLASH after controversial driver announcement

McLaren's Formula 1 outfit have sparked social media backlash after a post involving one of their drivers proved controversial.

2024 proved to be an excellent season for the ever-improving team, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri able to score consistently strong results throughout the campaign.

This led to a first constructors' crown for the team since 1998, with neither Ferrari nor Red Bull able to match the impressive tally that the papaya outfit put on the board.

Heading into 2025, McLaren will no doubt be looking to retain that title whilst taking a serious crack at the drivers' championship once again.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri achieved six race wins between them in 2024

Oscar Piastri was at the centre of McLaren's social media backlash

Piastri announces new grand prix

As the F1 winter break continues, McLaren kept their fans entertained with a post via social media which announced a 'new grand prix', designed by Piastri using an image generator.

After prompting the generator with playful suggestions like 'moon with dogs in fairy costumes and broomsticks with lasers', the 23-year-old conjured up a poster for the non-existent event.

"The Moon Dog Grand Prix, let's make it happen" Piastri declared.

Whilst the Aussie racer seemed to be in support of the lighthearted announcement, fans took to the comments on the McLaren Instagram page to criticize the team's choice to promote the use of AI.

"Sad that you’re promoting AI and not supporting the hard working artists who create gorgeous (and frankly much better) posters for your team on social media" one user commented.

Another said: "Love you guys but let's promote real artists instead of AI please, by doing this you're supporting art theft 💔"

When the team revealed their driver's creation in a separate post, the comments continued to pour in, with McLaren facing further pushback over the concept.

Another Instagram user said: "fans with common sense don’t support AI, and before anyone will yell at me- yes i’ve seen the video with oscar and i still think this is wrong."

