Horner issues SHOCK statement as Red Bull set for MAJOR 2025 change

Christian Horner has issued a surprise statement regarding the team's upcoming 2025 challenger.

The 2024 season was a tumultuous one for the Red Bull team, which ultimately ended in them losing their status as Formula 1's dominant force.

A stunning start to 2024 catapulted both Red Bull and Max Verstappen to the top of the championship standings, but a huge decline in performance allowed a number of teams to catch up to the reigning champions, with McLaren eventually taking home the constructors' crown.

In better news, Dutchman Verstappen was able to cling on to his championship lead in the drivers' championship, despite fierce competition from McLaren's Lando Norris, with Red Bull's star man now a four-time champion.

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Adrian Newey has signed with Aston Martin for 2024

Has Adrian Newey worked on the 2025 Red Bull?

With on-track success mixed, off it, they have also lost a a number of key team members, including sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, set to move to Audi as team principal and design genius Adrian Newey, who will complete a move to Aston Martin in 2025.

Despite announcing his departure earlier in the season, Newey still worked for Red Bull for a number of months, mainly focusing on their hypercar project.

Now, Horner has stated that the legendary design chief did not have a single bit of input on the design of the upcoming 2025 car, which marks a major change for the outfit given he has been with the team since 2006.

"This is the first time that Adrian will have had absolutely no input into the car," he told Sky Sports F1, via RacingNews365. "That’s for the team to step up to that challenge.

"I’m confident they can do that. They've got strength and depth and we’ll see what the RB21 looks like when it's unveiled at the end of January."

