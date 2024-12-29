close global

Verstappen opens up on late-night Vegas parties

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has opened up on his celebrations in Las Vegas after clinching the title this season.

The Dutchman had to fight hard for championship number four, eventually clinching it in Nevada with two races of the season to go, and celebrating in style.

Whilst McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes' pace began to converge, Red Bull were unable to out-develop their rivals and Verstappen failed to win a race between the Spanish and Brazilian Grands Prix.

However, the champion’s consistency throughout the year allowed him to stay ahead of his nearest championship rival Lando Norris, eventually claiming the world title at the Las Vegas GP.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fought for the title in 2024
Max Verstappen became world champion in Las Vegas

Verstappen unveils Las Vegas GP party details

Following his championship victory, Verstappen was seen celebrating with his team in the paddock and has recently revealed the details of the after party in Las Vegas.

“I don't think the race in Las Vegas will be in the top 100 of my races," Verstappen said on The Talking Bull Podcast.

"It wasn't really exciting for me, but I did what I had to do. That was the most important thing for me.”

“It was great, I didn’t sleep. I met up with Martin Garrix because he was playing there the whole weekend, so I met up with him. I only left the track at 4/4:30 in the morning. Of course at the time I already had a few drinks in me.

Max Verstappen unveils Las Vegas party details

“It was great, honestly some of the team they joined and we had a great time. We laughed a lot. Nothing really too serious at the same time that we ended up back at our hotel in the bar in the casino.

“Around 8:30-9:00 in the morning, people are gambling, people are having breakfast and some people are drinking. It doesn’t really matter what time it is in Las Vegas.

“You can always drink or go for breakfast.”

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lando Norris Spanish Grand Prix Las Vegas Brazilian Grand Prix
