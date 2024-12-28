Verstappen discusses F1 exit for move to RIVAL junior series

Max Verstappen has opened up on the possibility of leaving Formula 1 for a rival series in the future.

The Dutchman is still at the top of his game in F1, having won his fourth straight drivers' title in 2024 despite a turbulent season at his Red Bull team.

Whilst Verstappen managed to clinch the title with two races to spare in Las Vegas, there were various points of the season where it appeared a fourth championship was out of his reach.

Despite enduring a winless streak from the Spanish Grand Prix until Brazil, the champion’s consistency throughout the year allowed him to remain ahead of title rival Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen has achieved an incredible legacy at Red Bull

Will Max Verstappen remain with Red Bull?

Verstappen discusses move away from F1

During the most difficult times at Red Bull for Verstappen in 2024, speculation that the champion could switch teams ran rife.

These rumours were only spearheaded by Toto Wolff’s public pursuit of Verstappen’s signature for Mercedes following the departure of Lewis Hamilton.

However, the team principal ultimately failed, as Verstappen confirmed his loyalty to Red Bull and is expected to serve out his contract until 2028.

The champion might not be planning a F1 team switch anytime soon, but has expressed interest in attempting motorcycle racing in the MotoGP series.

Max Verstappen discusses MotoGP appearance

Appearing alongside MotoGP legend Marc Marquez, Verstappen was asked if he would ever move to the series, and joked he would if Helmut Marko offered no opposition.

“I would of course like to do this, but I think it is better to start maybe Moto3 or Moto2 first so I think if I only ride MotoGP then of course it won't work at all but yes, I'm a big fan, I would try to watch every race always on the track, I always have my iPad with me,” Verstappen said on Servus TV.

