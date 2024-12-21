Horner teases Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK after 2026 link

Christian Horner has teased a Formula 1 return for Daniel Ricciardo after the Red Bull team principal was asked about a 2026 seat link.

Whilst the Aussie appears to be enjoying F1 retirement, this has not stopped rumours suggesting that he could join Cadillac when they become the 11th team on the grid in 2026.

Ricciardo was dealt a harsh exit from the sport when he was axed by Red Bull junior team, Visa Cash App RB, following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, having failed to beat team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently.

The fan-favourite was replaced by Kiwi racer Liam Lawson who, despite also being bested by Tsunoda on multiple occasions across his 2024 stint, has now been handed another promotion up to the main team.

Lawson will replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2025, racing alongside Max Verstappen as Horner's outfit aims to recover their form in the constructors' championship next year.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed by VCARB midway through the 2024 F1 season

Red Bull assessed both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda before choosing a replacement for Sergio Perez

Horner pivots on Ricciardo comeback

After being out of F1 for nearly three months now, Ricciardo has been heavily linked with a return to the sport through the newly announced Cadillac team.

Cadillac F1 will join the grid in 2026, with two new seats also now up for grabs reportedly reserved for an American driver and a motorsport veteran.

Many fresh and familiar faces in motorsport will no doubt be eager to get their hands on a contract with Cadillac, the American outfit reportedly keen to sign Ricciardo due to his popularity across the pond and unrivalled marketability.

Daniel Ricciardo has been heavily linked with Cadillac F1 team

In an interview with talkSport, Ricciardo's former boss and Red Bull principal Horner was asked whether we could see the Aussie star return to F1.

"I wouldn’t be at all surprised," Horner responded.

In a bizarre attempt to perhaps generate interest over the recently sacked Perez however, Horner elaborated on his answer.

"I wouldn’t be at all surprised even if they went for the experience of somebody like Sergio if he decides he wants to continue his career in Formula 1."

