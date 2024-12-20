F1 Driver Lineup 2025: Red Bull signing completes the grid as half the drivers move

Isack Hadjar's move to Visa Cash App RB next season has ensured that the 2025 Formula 1 grid is now complete.

The Frenchman will drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year following Liam Lawson's promotion to Red Bull, where he has replaced Sergio Perez.

Four rookies will now join the F1 grid after Sauber confirmed the signing of Gabriel Bortoleto alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Elsewhere, Mercedes put an end to the speculation surrounding their driver lineup for next season, confirming Kimi Antonelli as a new addition to the team. He will join forces with George Russell, while Lewis Hamilton is set to make the move to Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz has recently decided to join Williams Racing for the upcoming season, replacing Franco Colapinto and forming a new partnership with Alex Albon.

Jack Doohan will step up from reserve to a full-time seat at Alpine, replacing the departing Esteban Ocon and partnering with Pierre Gasly.

Oliver Bearman has also landed a multi-year deal with Haas, securing his full-time F1 debut next season.

However, the Brit will not debut has a rookie in 2025 as F1 defines a rookie as a driver who has started two or fewer grands prix.

Now, let's dive into each team's driver pairings and contract situations.

Isack Hadjar has completed the F1 grid

F1 2025 Driver Lineup

Here's a rundown of who will be racing where in 2025:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen's contract extends until 2028, making him the immovable rock at Red Bull. His team-mate will now be Lawson in 2025 following the termination of Perez's contract.

Mercedes: Of course, losing Hamilton is a huge blow for the Silver Arrows, but Antonelli's arrival offers exciting possibilities. The young talent could seamlessly transition into the Brackley-based squad alongside Russell, whose contract expires at the end of the 2025 season.

Ferrari: Signing Hamilton shows the Scuderia are going all-in on fighting for the championship. Leclerc's recent contract extension brings stability to the team, while Hamilton's skills and experience could be the key ingredients for victory.

McLaren: Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are locked in for 2025 after signing multi-year extensions through the end of the 2026 season.

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll's position in the team is secure after the announcement of a new deal that will see him remain until 2025 and beyond, while Alonso has also signed a contract extension with the team until the end of 2026.

Alpine: Esteban Ocon left the team after the Qatar Grand Prix to join Haas in 2025, with Jack Doohan filling his seat. The French team also secured Pierre Gasly's services with a fresh multi-year deal that will see him stay with the team until 2025 and beyond.

Haas: The American team confirmed some movement in their driver lineup, with Nico Hulkenberg departing at the end of this season to join Sauber in 2025.

Kevin Magnussen will also leave the team, with Ocon taking his place next year.

The Frenchman will be joined by F2 driver Oliver Bearman, who is set to graduate to a full-time race seat with Haas in 2025 on a multi-year deal.

Sauber F1 Team: With Hulkenberg confirmed for the current Sauber-owned team for 2025 quite early on in the season, speculation swirled around who might join him.

In November, however, the team announced that they would be axing both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, and replacing them with Hulkenberg and 20-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto.

Visa Cash App RB: Yuki Tsunoda has secured his spot on the grid in 2025, but Daniel Ricciardo was axed for Liam Lawson towards the end of 2024.

However, following Lawson's promotion to Red Bull he will be replaced by F2 star Isack Hadjar.

Williams: The Grove-based squad have secured Sainz's services next season, replacing Sergeant and teaming up with Albon, who recently signed a long-term contract extension.

