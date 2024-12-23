Ricciardo denied F1 title shot by ONE mistake claims expert

A Formula 1 pundit has named the one mistake he believes stopped Daniel Ricciardo fighting for a drivers' championship.

The Australian appears to be done in the sport now, having been let go by Red Bull's junior team VCARB mid-season after being outperformed by Yuki Tsunoda.

He has been quick to dismiss any talk about his F1 future since his departure, instead opting to focus on enjoying his time away from the spotlight.

Daniel Ricciardo was sacked by RB midway through the 2024 season

Ricciardo was a seven-time race winner with Red Bull

Ricciardo's Renault mistake

Ricciardo first made his breakthrough at Toro Rosso back in 2012, before making the switch to Red Bull, where he would partner four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen would soon replace the German, lining up alongside Ricciardo from 2016-2019.

Despite winning seven grands prix during his time at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, Ricciardo announced that he would be joining Renault for the 2019 campaign, a move which caught many by surprise.

And it was that transfer which F1 broadcaster Marc Priestley believes will always be a source of regret for the 35-year-old, who endured two disappointing campaigns with the French squad before moving on to McLaren where his struggles continued.

Marc Priestley believes Ricciardo could have been a world champion

Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, Priestley insisted Ricciardo could have won a world title had he decided to stay with Red Bull.

"Daniel Ricciardo could have absolutely won a world championship in his career," he said. "He certainly had the talent. Ricciardo was one of the only team-mates Max Verstappen had that showed some competition.

"It's a real shame how Ricciardo's career has panned out, the decision to join Renault and leave Red Bull was, in hindsight, the wrong move.

"Everyone hoped he'd become a world champion, he had the dedication, speed and great personality that you'd love a world champion to have."

