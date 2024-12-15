Perez verdict announced over Red Bull move

Sergio Perez has secured an award from the FIA as Red Bull continue to deliberate over his Formula 1 future.

Much as been written about Perez's performances in 2024, as the Mexican driver has not only failed to match Max Verstappen, but has been frequently beaten by Red Bull's rivals.

Since extending his contract with Red Bull, Perez has made multiple Q1 exits and his lack of points finishes have contributed to his team’s third place finish in the constructors’ championship.

Speculation over whether Perez will remain at the team has once again gained traction, after he failed to improve his performances during the final races of the season.

Will Sergio Perez line-up alongside Max Verstappen next year?

Sergio Perez has produced disappointing results in 2024

Sergio Perez receives FIA award

Red Bull's demise in the constructors' standings has sparked fresh speculation over Perez's future within the team even though he has a contract for next season.

A decision on whether or not he will stay was set to be made after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, according to Red Bull chief Helmut Marko. That decision, if made, is yet to be announced, but in the meantime, the Mexican has received a timely confidence boost.

Following the end of the 2024 season, F1's stars headed to Rwanda for the FIA's annual prize-giving ceremony. Alongside awarding the drivers’ and constructors’ trophies, a prize for ‘Action of the Year’ was dished out, with three drivers nominated.

Sergio Perez has received an award from the FIA

In the end, the prize went to Perez for his overtake during the sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

As Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso battled for third place in that race, Perez swept in to overtake them both on the inside, a move which received 60% of the vote ahead of rivals Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon.

“That was really an exciting race! Thanks to all for voting!” the Mexican wrote on his Instagram after receiving the accolade.

