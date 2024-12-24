Verstappen father doubles down on Horner criticism comments

Jos Verstappen has defended his past comments about Red Bull boss Christian Horner, having criticised the controversial team principal.

The elder Verstappen has had a history of disagreements with Horner, being critical of the latter's decisions in the last year particularly.

Max Verstappen became a four-time F1 champion this season after securing his title victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but 2024 has presented both Verstappen and Red Bull with many more challenges than they have become accustomed to during their recent domination of the sport.

Prior to a stunning victory in Brazil last month, Verstappen had not stepped on the top step of the podium since the Spanish GP back in June and had frequently bemoaned the performance of his RB20.

The struggles of Red Bull both on and off track this season have only exacerbated rumours of the 27-year-old's interest of leaving the team and potentially the sport as a whole, with his father claiming earlier this year that he was completely finished with Horner, branding him as 'childish'.

Tensions have run high at Red Bull with frequent disagreements between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner

Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive F1 championship despite Red Bull's struggles in 2024

Verstappen stands his ground over Horner disputes

In a recent interview with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Verstappen issued an update on where things stand between him and Horner, claiming he wouldn't change how he has acted in the past.

When asked if he regretted being so critical of Horner in the public eye, the former F1 driver replied: "No, not at all.

"What the team boss does or doesn't do, that does have an influence on everything that is going on around the team. And therefore around Max.

"Of course I get involved in that. I see it all happening and I think I am in a position to say something about it. If I am put on the spot, then I give my opinion. I will never harm Max. I look at the bigger picture. Ultimately, I stand behind everything I have said."

