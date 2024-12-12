Emotional Hamilton voice note REVEALED as Wolff bids farewell to F1 champion

Lewis Hamilton's time at Mercedes is up and team chief Toto Wolff has sent the seven-time champion an emotional voice note ahead of his departure.

Hamilton has had a hugely successful time with the Silver Arrows having joined the team back in 2013.

At the time, the decision was met with a lot of skepticism, but Hamilton's decision has been wholly justified not by one, not by two, but by six drivers' championship wins as a Mercedes driver.

However, now 39, Hamilton is set to embark on a new adventure with Ferrari in 2025, bringing an end to his highly successful 12-season partnership.

Lewis Hamilton has competed in his last race for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Toto Wolff Lewis Hamilton voice note revealed

During his 12 seasons with the team, Hamilton has no doubt formed many special relationships, including with team chief Wolff.

Now, Mercedes' social media team have revealed an emotional voice note message from the team boss as he bids farewell to his outgoing superstar.

"Hi Lewis, I'm on the go, so I thought I'd better leave you a voice note, like always," the Austrian said in the message.

"Yeah the moment is here, we all knew was coming. We've raced the last lap. The longest and most successful partnership in Formula 1 history. Who would have thought that when we started the journey?

"It's been a crazy ride for a boy from Stevenage who had a dream, and who shared his journey with us at Mercedes."

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have a great relationship

Wolff continued: "So now you're opening up a new chapter with Ferrari, but most important remember one thing. Find your people.

"Not just the ones who work with you or sign your contract, obviously we know that's important, but the ones who dream with you, who fight with you, who have your back and your ear.

"The ones who stand with you and kneel with you. The ones who see you, including the parts you don't want seen, who never stop believing, even when you do sometimes because when you find your people, you don't just beat the world, you change it. And whatever the future holds, just remember we will always be your people. Because every dream needs a team. You know it.

"Take care my friend, see you on track, we're really looking forward to it."

📩 To Lewis, from Toto

