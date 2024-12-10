Axed F1 star set for 2025 debut at ICONIC US circuit
Axed F1 star set for 2025 debut at ICONIC US circuit
Axed Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen is set to make his 2025 racing debut at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.
Magnussen likely completed the last F1 race of his career on Sunday, with the Danish star having been replaced by Haas heading into the new season.
READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit
The 32-year-old will now head back to sports car racing and has secured a seat with BMW M Motorsport’s LMDh program, where he will be a works driver.
Now, Magnussen's debut with his new team has been confirmed, with the Dane set to race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.
READ MORE: Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
Magnussen excited for sportscar return
The Rolex 24 at Daytona is arguably North America's most prestigious sports car event, testing the limits of both drivers and their machines in a grueling 24-hour race around the iconic circuit.
Ahead of his new team debut, Magnussen sounds as though he is excited to get started.
“I’m happy to be going back to sports car racing,” Magnussen told the media in Abu Dhabi.
“It kind of feels like where I grew up, my Dad having driven in sports car racing pretty much as long as I can remember, being around the track for the big races. In some ways, it feels like going home.
READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
“Daytona will be the first race, and BMW will announce the rest of the program shortly.”
2025 looks as though it could be a really exciting year for the 32-year-old, with multiple racing schedules available to him.
The Dane has the option of competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) or the IMSA SportsCar Championship, both of which his BMW team are already established in.
Those plans, however, will be revealed in the future, as Magnussen alluded to above.
READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamlin situation addressed after SHOCK NASCAR split
- Today 04:00
Aston Martin announce NEW F1 driver signing for 2025
- Today 02:00
Ferrari told to RIP UP Hamilton contract after shock comments
- Today 01:00
Verstappen 'community service' PUNISHMENT revealed by FIA
- Today 00:00
Axed F1 star set for 2025 debut at ICONIC US circuit
- Yesterday 22:00
Hamilton shines in red as CONFIDENT Ferrari statement made
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris