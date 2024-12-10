Axed F1 star set for 2025 debut at ICONIC US circuit

Axed Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen is set to make his 2025 racing debut at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Magnussen likely completed the last F1 race of his career on Sunday, with the Danish star having been replaced by Haas heading into the new season.

The 32-year-old will now head back to sports car racing and has secured a seat with BMW M Motorsport’s LMDh program, where he will be a works driver.

Now, Magnussen's debut with his new team has been confirmed, with the Dane set to race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

Kevin Magnussen completed his last race for Haas in Abu Dhabi

Kevin Magnussen driving for Haas in 2024

Magnussen excited for sportscar return

The Rolex 24 at Daytona is arguably North America's most prestigious sports car event, testing the limits of both drivers and their machines in a grueling 24-hour race around the iconic circuit.

Ahead of his new team debut, Magnussen sounds as though he is excited to get started.

“I’m happy to be going back to sports car racing,” Magnussen told the media in Abu Dhabi.

“It kind of feels like where I grew up, my Dad having driven in sports car racing pretty much as long as I can remember, being around the track for the big races. In some ways, it feels like going home.

Kevin Magnussen's BMW debut will come at Daytona

“Daytona will be the first race, and BMW will announce the rest of the program shortly.”

2025 looks as though it could be a really exciting year for the 32-year-old, with multiple racing schedules available to him.

The Dane has the option of competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) or the IMSA SportsCar Championship, both of which his BMW team are already established in.

Those plans, however, will be revealed in the future, as Magnussen alluded to above.

