Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sees SHOCK exit for F1 star
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sees SHOCK exit for F1 star
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been particularly unkind to drivers who may be out of a seat in 2025.
With the season-ending race throwing up chaos and drama from the very first corner, Franco Colapinto was the second car forced into retirement, after Sergio Perez and before Valtteri Bottas.
READ MORE: Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
After a late gearbox change and a five-place grid penalty, Colapinto had started Sunday's race in P20 but was forced to retire on lap 28 due to a power unit issue.
With no seat secured for 2025, this could be the last time we see Colapinto in an F1 race for quite some time.
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton ends Mercedes life in STYLE as constructors' champs crowned
- Today 15:44
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
FIA reveal driver DISQUALIFICATION at 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision
- Today 14:27
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Verstappen CRASHES INTO McLaren star in massive title blow
- Today 14:20
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
- Today 14:15
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
'Max Verstappen is still the protagonist of F1' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris