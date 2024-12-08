close global

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sees SHOCK exit for F1 star

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been particularly unkind to drivers who may be out of a seat in 2025.

With the season-ending race throwing up chaos and drama from the very first corner, Franco Colapinto was the second car forced into retirement, after Sergio Perez and before Valtteri Bottas.

After a late gearbox change and a five-place grid penalty, Colapinto had started Sunday's race in P20 but was forced to retire on lap 28 due to a power unit issue.

With no seat secured for 2025, this could be the last time we see Colapinto in an F1 race for quite some time.

More to follow...

x