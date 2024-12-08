Verstappen CRASHES INTO McLaren star in massive title blow

Max Verstappen ruined Oscar Piastri's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the very first corner, with a wild lunge down the inside.

The four-time world champion pitched the McLaren star into a spin, dropping him down to almost the back of the field on a weekend when points are critical for the constructors' championship.

Verstappen dropped down to P12, whilst Piastri ended up in a woeful P19, which played into the hands of Ferrari perfectly.

The FIA deemed the Dutchman at fault for the incident, and was awarded a 10-second time penalty.

Oscar Piastri lost out during the opening stages of the Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari back in F1 title fight after Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri incident

Following a P19 start due to a grid penalty Leclerc found himself at the bottom of the pack, but managed to storm his way to P6.

McLaren and Ferrari remain locked in an intense battle for the constructors' crown, with the first lap crash bringing the Scuderia back into the title fight.

Meanwhile, Verstappen was not the only Red Bull to suffer on the opening lap, where Sergio Perez span and came to a halt in the final sector.

The Mexican was forced to retire from the race, in a weekend where he needed an excellent result to secure his F1 future.

Lando Norris retained his lead despite the first lap chaos, and Carlos Sainz was promoted to P2, whilst the Alpine of Pierre Gasly found his way up into a podium position and into P3.

