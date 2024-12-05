Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement

A Red Bull star has confirmed a new deal heading into the 2025 season after signing a new contract with their team.

Both Red Bull and their sister team, Visa Cash App RB, have been subject to driver lineup scrutiny in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB back in September, while Sergio Perez's position alongside Max Verstappen has been regularly questioned due to his run of poor form.

Perez has not claimed a podium since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and has only managed to acquire 13 points from his last eight grands prix.

Sergio Perez could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull

Liam Lawson has been tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Red Bull junior confirmed for 2025

Perez's dismal form has shined a light on some of Red Bull's young drivers, including Liam Lawson and F2 stars Isack Hadjar and Oliver Goethe, all of whom have been tipped to make a step up in the team's ranks.

Following a title-contending season in F3, Goethe was promoted to F2 earlier this season to replace Franco Colapinto at MP Motorsport, with the Argentine instead joining Williams on the F1 grid.

Now, the Red Bull junior driver has been confirmed as a full-time driver with the team for the 2025 F2 season, teaming up with Richard Verschoor.

In an official statement, the German driver said: "I’m truly delighted to continue with MP Motorsport in 2025.

"It’s the logical thing to do - my four F2 rounds with MP this season will provide me with valuable experience working with the team and with Richard too, as we use that as a stepping stone towards next year’s full-season Formula 2 effort together.

"I’ve enjoyed many good times with the team when I started out in single-seaters five years ago, and on my return at Monza I was made to feel at home immediately. I can’t wait to go racing one more time in Abu Dhabi before preparing for our 2025 challenge."

