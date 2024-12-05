close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement

Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement

Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement

Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement

A Red Bull star has confirmed a new deal heading into the 2025 season after signing a new contract with their team.

Both Red Bull and their sister team, Visa Cash App RB, have been subject to driver lineup scrutiny in 2024.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at VCARB back in September, while Sergio Perez's position alongside Max Verstappen has been regularly questioned due to his run of poor form.

Perez has not claimed a podium since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and has only managed to acquire 13 points from his last eight grands prix.

Sergio Perez could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull
Liam Lawson has been tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Red Bull junior confirmed for 2025

Perez's dismal form has shined a light on some of Red Bull's young drivers, including Liam Lawson and F2 stars Isack Hadjar and Oliver Goethe, all of whom have been tipped to make a step up in the team's ranks.

Following a title-contending season in F3, Goethe was promoted to F2 earlier this season to replace Franco Colapinto at MP Motorsport, with the Argentine instead joining Williams on the F1 grid.

Now, the Red Bull junior driver has been confirmed as a full-time driver with the team for the 2025 F2 season, teaming up with Richard Verschoor.

In an official statement, the German driver said: "I’m truly delighted to continue with MP Motorsport in 2025.

"It’s the logical thing to do - my four F2 rounds with MP this season will provide me with valuable experience working with the team and with Richard too, as we use that as a stepping stone towards next year’s full-season Formula 2 effort together.

"I’ve enjoyed many good times with the team when I started out in single-seaters five years ago, and on my return at Monza I was made to feel at home immediately. I can’t wait to go racing one more time in Abu Dhabi before preparing for our 2025 challenge."

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez Visa Cash App RB Chinese Grand Prix
Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract
F1 News & Gossip

Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract

  • November 29, 2024 21:00
American F1 team PROMOTED as Red Bull championship hopes take hit
Latest F1 News

American F1 team PROMOTED as Red Bull championship hopes take hit

  • November 26, 2024 19:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ricciardo replacement confirmed for Abu Dhabi GP drive in official statement

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 team confirm driver REPLACEMENT for 2025 season

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

Mercedes star hits back at Verstappen in astonishing 'BULLY' claim

  • Today 01:00
Red Bull

Red Bull star confirms NEW deal in official statement

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

Cadillac F1 entry fired HUGE driver warning

  • Yesterday 03:00
Latest F1 News

Verstappen suffers blow as F1 make major race announcement

  • Yesterday 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x