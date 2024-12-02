Hamilton issues F1 'break' verdict at torrid Qatar Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton dropped a Formula 1 'break' bombshell in Qatar, during a torrid weekend for the seven-time world champion.
Hamilton could only finish in sixth during the sprint race in Qatar, before qualifying a lowly sixth for the main race, despite team-mate George Russell's pole position.
During the race, Hamilton suffered an unlucky puncture, but the seven-time champion bemoaned his pace throughout the race as he finished down in 12th.
On top of this, earlier in the weekend, Hamilton was out-qualified by Russell for Saturday’s sprint race, where the champion unleashed a brutal assessment of his own performance after the session.
Hamilton claimed that he ‘was not fast anymore’ after he only secured a P7 start for the sprint, and his disappointment translated into the rest of the weekend.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton dropped a major bombshell, where he claimed he did not care about his performances anymore and instead looked towards the winter break.
"I have no clue man. I don’t have an answer for you, yeah it's not been great," Hamilton said.
"At this point I really don’t care. I just want to get through these next couple of races and do my job, turn up and I’m looking forward to the winter break.
"I woke up this morning and I think one of the most important things is to lead with gratitude. I’m really really grateful that I get to do what I love doing, even when there are days when I don’t love it as much.
"I’m really really so lucky to be here amongst all of these other amazing athletes. It's painful when it doesn’t go well, no one likes losing but that's a part of the journey."
