F1 Results Today: McLaren star GIVES UP win at Qatar Grand Prix

Lando Norris unexpectedly gave up the win in Saturday's Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, having led from lights out.

The Brit, no longer fighting for the drivers' championship after Max Verstappen wrapped up the title in Las Vegas, allowed team-mate Oscar Piastri past him on the final straight to pay back the latter's sacrifice in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen struggled mightily with his Red Bull in the early stages, losing places and dropping all the way out of the points on the opening lap as he dealt with snaps of oversteer, although he worked his way back up into eighth place.

The result all but knocks Red Bull out of constructors' championship contention, with McLaren adding a further 14 points to the gap between the teams. Sergio Perez, who finished 20th out of 20 runners, did not help his team's cause.

2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint - Final classification

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.136s

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.410s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.326s

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.073s

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +5.650s

7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.508s

8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +10.368s

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +14.513s

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +15.485s

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.204s

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +23.351s

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.421s

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.379s

15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +33.062s

16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +34.356s

17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.102s

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +35.639s

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1:11.436s

20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1:14.371s



Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

