F1 Results Today: McLaren star GIVES UP win at Qatar Grand Prix
Lando Norris unexpectedly gave up the win in Saturday's Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, having led from lights out.
The Brit, no longer fighting for the drivers' championship after Max Verstappen wrapped up the title in Las Vegas, allowed team-mate Oscar Piastri past him on the final straight to pay back the latter's sacrifice in Brazil.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen struggled mightily with his Red Bull in the early stages, losing places and dropping all the way out of the points on the opening lap as he dealt with snaps of oversteer, although he worked his way back up into eighth place.
The result all but knocks Red Bull out of constructors' championship contention, with McLaren adding a further 14 points to the gap between the teams. Sergio Perez, who finished 20th out of 20 runners, did not help his team's cause.
2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint - Final classification
1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.136s
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.410s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.326s
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.073s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +5.650s
7. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.508s
8. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +10.368s
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +14.513s
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +15.485s
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +19.204s
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +23.351s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +24.421s
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +30.379s
15. Alex Albon [Williams] - +33.062s
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +34.356s
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +35.102s
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +35.639s
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1:11.436s
20. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1:14.371s
Fastest Lap: Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec