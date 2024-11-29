F1 Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying Results: Red Bull star OUT early in disastrous start
Sergio Perez was eliminated from the first part of sprint qualifying on Friday evening at the Qatar Grand Prix, as his nightmare season continues.
The Mexican has struggled mightily all year, sitting more than 250 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.
Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon, Zhou Guanyu and popular Williams star Franco Colapinto all join Perez in sitting in the garage for the rest of the session.
At the top of the timesheets, the top four drivers all represented different teams, but it was Lando Norris who set the fastest time of the 12-minute stint.
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2024
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
12. Alex Albon [Williams]
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
20. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

