NASCAR team announces NEW signing for 2025 ahead of major re-brand

NASCAR Xfinity team Joey Gase Motorsports have announced a brand new signing for 2025 as they prepare to undergo a major re-brand.

The team are yet to reveal who will fill their #35 and #53 full-time seats for next year, with the outfit trialling various drivers in 2024.

At the beginning of the year it was announced that actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his role in sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, would make his NASCAR Xfinity series debut at the Daytona with the team, but only in a part-time capacity.

Joey Gase Motorsports have only celebrated one top-ten finish in their 133 starts in the series, but a recent announcement may give them hope going forwards.

Joey Gase spins at Talladega during the 2024 Ag-Pro 300

Joey Gase Motorsports announces new co-owner

Whilst the team deliberate on who will drive for them in 2025, the team have announced that they have a new co-owner from next year.

Scott Osteen will join the team in 2025, where the team will undergo a major re-brand as their logo changes to 'Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen' for 2025 and beyond.

"Joey Gase is happy to welcome Scott Osteen to Joey Gase Motorsports Family,” the team announced on social media.

"There will be a small change when everyone looks at the Joey Gase Motorsports logo in 2025. Scott will now be coming on has a part owner in the team to make 'Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen'!"

🚨🚨🚨 Joey Gase is happy to welcome Scott Osteen to Joey Gase Motorsports Family. There will be a small change when everyone looks at the Joey Gase Motorsports logo in 2025.Scott will now be coming on has a part owner in the team to make“Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen”! pic.twitter.com/L4mDMttYAL — Joey Gase Motorsports (@J_G_Motorsports) November 27, 2024

"I am honored and thrilled to be a part of Joey Gase Motorsports moving into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Osteen added.

"My brief time and experience in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series as Floridian Motorsports was rewarding and it completed a 7 year dream to compete on a part time basis that we raced.

"I am excited to bring my business experience, sponsors and assets to compete with Joey in this amazing opportunity at this level."

