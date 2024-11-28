NASCAR team boss delivers BRUTAL rant amid Jordan-owned 23XI Racing's legal battle

NASCAR team boss Tony Stewart has delivered a brutal rant concerning the charter deal that prompted 23XI Racing's lawsuit.

The Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owned team decided to file a lawsuit against NASCAR alongside Front Row Motorsports in October, after they refused to sign the new charter deal.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

23XI Racing and FRM stated the reason for their refusal to sign was due to NASCAR's alleged 'anti-competitive' and 'monopolistic' practices.

Since then, 23XI Racing and FRM sought an injunction to remain as 'de-facto' charter teams for the remainder of the lawsuit and the 2025 season, which was denied by a judge.

The Denny Hamlin owned team filed a lawsuit against NASCAR in October

Tony Stewart slams NASCAR charter deal in brutal rant

Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing alongside Gene Haas, will leave the sport behind after their decision to close down their NASCAR team.

However, Stewart has since joined in on the debate surrounding the new charter agreement, and has taken the side of 23XI Racing and FRM amid their lawsuit battle.

The 53-year-old issued a brutal rant over the new deal, and concluded that it was a ‘joke’ in an interview with Newsweek Sports.

"The charter agreements are a joke,” Stewart said.

"And if people aren't smart enough to read between the lines – when someone like Rick Hendrick says, 'I just got tired of arguing with them,' do you think Rick Hendrick runs his business and negotiations and just says, 'I'm going to just sign this agreement because I'm tired of arguing with you.'

READ MORE: Hamlin announces NASCAR RETIREMENT verdict

Tony Stewart (middle) hits out at NASCAR's charter agreement

“Rick Hendrick's never done that a day in his life. So, if people aren't smart enough to read between the lines and figuring out what that means, then you're all missing the whole big picture all by itself.

“So, it's just an area I don't want to be a part of anymore. I'm a purist, I'm an old-school guy when it comes to racing."

READ MORE: Jordan-owned NASCAR team announce MAJOR lawsuit update in official statementDenny Hamlin

Related