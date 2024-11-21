Controversial CHANGE revealed ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

A controversial change has been revealed ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 returned to Las Vegas in 2023, where the inaugural race was won by Max Verstappen in spectacular fashion against Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

However, the Dutchman was initially critical of the Las Vegas GP, which he claimed prior to the race was more concerned with the show than the racing.

Whilst the Las Vegas GP did provide one of the more thrilling races of 2023 in the end, this season’s event has continued to divide opinions and cause controversy.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas GP bar fans from watching 2024 race

The infrastructure built for the Las Vegas GP has prompted criticism from local business owners, who believe that the Flamingo Road bridge has caused them to lose business.

Not only has the race attracted discontent from locals, but the bridge has also come under fire from F1 fans, after the organisers took their race preparations to the next level.

In 2023, it was reported that fans without a ticket were watching the race from the bridge, with a plastic film put in place between them and the track.

For the 2024 Las Vegas GP, however, organisers have extended these measures by installing metal walls to block views of the track from those who have not paid to watch the race.

However, some fans were quick to notice that this had also been installed as a safety measure; but nevertheless the changes demonstrate how the Las Vegas GP still attracts controversy a year on.

