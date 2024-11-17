Las Vegas Grand Prix issue fan statement ahead of 2024 race

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has issued a statement ahead of the second iteration of the event later this month.

The race along the iconic strip debuted in Formula 1 last season and is set to hit the Vegas streets once again from 21-23 November.

Last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen on his way to a third world championship in a race that did deliver on-track. But, off it, it would be disingenuous to suggest there were no issues.

From high ticket prices to fans being kicked out before action hit the track, spectators in Vegas certainly had reasons to feel somewhat aggrieved following the 2023 race.

Sergio Perez at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas GP expecting 300K fans

Those issues have not put fans off attending once again this season, it seems, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix releasing a statement about the kind of numbers they are expecting spectator-wise later this month.

Based on their data, the event is expecting over 300,000 people to attend from Thursday through to Saturday.

A statement, via Speedway Digest, reads: "The Las Vegas Grand Prix is excited to welcome an anticipated 300,000 attendees to the destination across race weekend from Thursday to Saturday based on calculated data from ticket sales and bookings for race-related programming,"

"In addition to ticket holders with multi-day or single day passes, we will be joined by fans who are not participating in race-related activations such as the free, daytime F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience, which is fully booked on Friday and Saturday with a capacity of over 25,000 attendees per day."

The statement concluded: "With exactly one week to go until the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, we are laser focused on creating an unforgettable experience for the local community and the hundreds of thousands of people who are expected to visit Las Vegas across the weekend."

