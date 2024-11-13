NASCAR star hails special honor as Rookie of the Year CONFIRMED

NASCAR has officially confirmed the winner of the Cup Series 2024 Rookie of the Year award.

This year's honor was announced after a thrilling race in Phoenix on Sunday, where Joey Logano scooped up a third Cup Series Championship, beating team-mate Ryan Blaney to the race victory.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title

READ MORE: NASCAR star claims playoffs were FIXED and MANIPULATED

Of course, all drivers have to start somewhere, with Logano himself being a past winner of the Rookie of the Year award in 2009.

Now, the 2024 winner has been revealed, with the #77 Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar taking the honor.

READ MORE: Hamlin ends 19-year NASCAR partnership with SHOCK announcement

rookie of the year ✔️ pic.twitter.com/5hZ9Tq9wXi — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) November 11, 2024

Who won 2024 Rookie of the Year in NASCAR Cup Series?

Following Hocevar's win of the award, the 21-year-old revealed that it was a special feeling, and why.

"Being named Sunoco Rookie of the Year is special," he explained.

"I got beat out for Rookie of the Year in the CRAFTSMAN Truck series, and I didn’t run in the Xfinity Series full time, so to win the award in the NASCAR Cup Series is a huge accomplishment for our whole team.”

Hocevar was very much a worthy winner of the accolade, recording six top-10 finishes throughout the 2024 season. This included a third-place finish at Watkins Glen in September.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Hocevar can follow in the footsteps of Logano and other past Rookie of the Year winners and capture a championship in the future.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned NASCAR team future 'TO BE DECIDED'

Related