Vettel WANTED F1 comeback before talk with ex boss

Sebastian Vettel was talked out of a Formula 1 comeback after his retirement in 2022, a former sporting boss has claimed.

The German has been busy since his exit from the sport, working on projects outside of the sport from environmental to social causes, but did consider a return to the cockpit.

Vettel kickstarted Red Bull’s championship success by earning four back-to-back world titles from 2010-2013, before he made the leap to Ferrari.

The German’s stint at Ferrari was less spectacular however, where he never quite recovered his previous form and was beaten by Lewis Hamilton for the world title in 2017 and 2018.

Sebastian Vettel achieved four world titles at Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 in 2022

Will Sebastian Vettel return to F1?

However, in recent months the notion of a Vettel comeback has been speculated in the media, as one outfit in particular prepares to return to F1.

German manufacturer Audi will takeover Sauber in 2026, and Vettel was tipped to join the team before they announced their 2025 lineup.

The team have confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto will complete their 2025 lineup, with a Vettel comeback at the team off the cards for now.

However, F1 legend Bernie Ecclestone does not believe that the champion should make a comeback at all, and has revealed that he had to talk Vettel out of returning to the sport.

During an interview with Blick, journalist Roger Benoit spent time with the former F1 boss at his home, where he received a call from Gerhard Berger and Vettel.

"I had to talk him out of his comeback dreams. Why should a four-time world champion put himself through that?" Ecclestone said.

